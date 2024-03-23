Kerala Govt moves SC challenging President’s refusal to assent its bills

Kerala government, on Saturday, March 23, moved the Supreme Court challenging President Draupadi Murmu’s refusal to assent four of the seven bills that was referred to her by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The Governor had, in November 2023, sent the seven Bills to the President just a day before the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the state government's case against him for holding back crucial Bills passed by the legislature.

The state government has filed a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution (Right to constitutional remedies), in which it has challenged the Governor for referring the seven Bills to the President when “no single one among the seven bills relates to Centre-state relations”. The government also argued that the Bills were pending with the Governor for around two years, which has ”subverted the functioning of the legislature of the State and rendered its existence itself ineffective and otiose.”