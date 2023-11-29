Kerala Guv sends seven Bills to President on eve of SC hearing on how he held back Bills

A day before the Supreme Court is set to take up the Kerala government's case on how Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is holding back crucial Bills passed by the legislature, the Governor on Tuesday, November 28, sent seven Bills to the President for consideration. He also gave the green signal for one Bill.

According to the rules, the Governor, after receiving a Bill from the government once the legislature passes it, can give assent, send it back to the government, or can send it to the President.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last month indicated that with the Governor holding back several Bills, some of which are a year old, they have no other go but to take legal recourse and decided to approach the Supreme Court.

The preliminary hearing was taken up early this month and afterwards the court looked into similar issues raised by the Punjab and Tamil Nadu governments. Now all eyes are on the apex court, when the Kerala government’s case comes up before it on Wednesday.