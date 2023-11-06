Kerala Blasts: Fourth Jehovah’s Witness injured in the blast, dies

Days after three blasts rocked a convention centre in Kerala where a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses was underway, yet another victim has succumbed to their injuries taking the death toll to four. Early on Monday morning, November 6, 61-year-old Molly Joy, who had suffered 80% burns, lost her life. Earlier on October 30, 12-year-old Libna KP also succumbed to the third-degree burns she had sustained in the blast.

On October 29, three explosions rocked the Zamara convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district where a prayer meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses was underway. One woman was killed on the spot and another died from injuries hours later. Around 60 persons were wounded in the blast. At present ten people are under treatment, of which the condition of two of the patients continues to be serious.

Hours after the attack, a man identifying himself as Dominic Martin who alleges he was a former Jehovah’s Witness released a video taking responsibility for the blast before surrendering at Kodakara police station in Thrissur.

Presently under judicial remand, Martin's custody ends today and the police team is expected to seek an extension of his custody. Meanwhile, the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation who came under attack have been continuing their daily prayer session online after the blasts. On Sunday, November 5, they re-commenced physical meetings amidst tight screening and security protocols.

