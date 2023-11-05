‘She was a gem’: Teachers bid farewell to Class 7 student killed in Kalamassery blasts

It was on October 26 that Libna last came to school before she left to attend the fateful prayer convention, and the students and teachers are yet to recover from the shock. As her coffin was carried into the school a week later, her friends and classmates broke into tears, their teachers struggling to console them.

Bindu, Libna’s class teacher, says she was the best student in her class. “Everybody loved her because she mingled with people with love and affection. The students are also very attached to each other, especially since the class had only 17 students.”

The teacher reminisces how she once had to go on a medical leave for two weeks, and Libna sent her the sweetest letter by post. “Her intelligence was palpable. She wrote that she loved me, that she was missing me. She said she understood that I scolded students for their own good, for their future. I have been a teacher for 34 years, and this letter was a very special gift to me.”

Sreeja, Libna’s English teacher, says she was an excellent student, “200% attentive” in class. “She listened to every word we said with a smile, which never left her face. I have never seen her fight with anyone. She was a calm person, not always in the middle of the action, and because of her intelligence we always wanted her to engage in more activities. When we asked her to do something, she never refused or claimed that she didn’t know how. She always said she will try,” says Sreeja. She adds that apart from her studies, Libna was also good at drawing.

Libna’s mother Saly (45), brothers Praveen (24) and Rahul (21) — who had also suffered burns from the blast and are currently under treatment — are yet to be informed of her death. Instead, her father Pradeepan accompanied her coffin to the school on Saturday. Pradeepan had not attended the prayer convention in Kalamassery due to a prior work commitment. “He is not talking to anyone. If we ask him anything, he simply nods his head. He has also not eaten anything since he morning, just drank a glass of water,” says Joy.