Man claims responsibility for Kerala blasts, says he is ex-Jehovah’s Witness

“I had to react. National parties won't interfere in this because religion is a volatile topic. You all should open your eyes. If action is not taken against those spreading such wrong ideologies, more people like me would have to give up their lives,” Dominic further said in the video.

Alleging that Jehovah’s Witnesses members only help each other, he cited that during the floods in Kerala too they had behaved the same way. “We should not curse the people of this nation by spreading the idea that any one group is superior,” he said.

Dominic went on to say that he would surrender at the police station and requested the media not to publicise how the blast was set off because this would make the process accessible and invite more destruction. “I am going to surrender before the police, no need to come in search of me. I would like to request the media not to telecast how the blast happened, the formula used. It would be dangerous. If it reaches a lay person, it can lead to dangerous things. The method of the blast should not be telecast by any media or social media.”

It is to be noted that Jehovah’s Witnesses was part of a case against singing the national anthem in the 1980s. The Supreme Court also ruled that people have the right to abstain from singing the national anthem on religious grounds.

Meanwhile, the police also detained a man from the Kannur railway station. Reports say he is a native of Gujarat, and according to the police, he was taken into custody as they were dissatisfied with his responses when questioned. As of now, the police have not disclosed any established connection with the Kalamassery blasts. Checks are being conducted at all railway stations across the state as part of the investigation.

There were reports of a blue car entering the premises of the convention centre just before the prayer started, with eyewitnesses stating that the person in that car had a bag. The police have confirmed that they are investigating this as well.