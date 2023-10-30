No, Jehovah’s Witnesses aren’t Jewish, many don’t consider them Christian either

Soon after three blasts rocked a convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses (JWs) on Sunday, October 28, in Kerala’s Ernakulam district, rumours began to spread that the attack was anti-Semitic in nature and a retaliation to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. But the community that came under attack are not Jewish. Though the JWs identify themselves as Christians, most Christian denominations don’t consider them so because of differences in religious doctrine.

Jehovah’s Witnesses do not consider Christ–as mainstream Christians do–an Almighty God. They also do not worship him. Mainstream Chrisitianity believes in the Trinity of God the Father, Jesus the Son and the Holy Spirit. To them, these are three components of one God head. For JWs, this view is a “corruption” of original Christian thought. In their own words , JWs “follow the teachings and example of Jesus Christ and honour him as our Saviour and as the Son of God (Matthew 20:28; Acts 5:​31) Thus, we are Christians. (Acts 11:26) However, we have learned from the Bible that Jesus is not Almighty God and that there is no Scriptural basis for the Trinity doctrine.​—John 14:28.”

The Bible verses mentioned earlier that JWs cite as proof for their beliefs, speak in various ways of God, the Father as supreme. Here, it is important to understand that concept of Trinity and why they do not accept it. For mainstream Christians, the Trinity is both components of one God and each operate in their individual capacities. This is why Chrisitans believe that Jesus is both divine as the Son of God and is a Saviour who was also physically born on earth for the sake of leading people to Salvation. They further believe that Christ’s crucifixion was the penalty for humanity’s sin that he bore in order to ensure this Salvation. Biblically, Christ himself surrenders his fate to the will of the Father who is considered to be above all.