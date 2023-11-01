How the Kerala blasts share traits of the Hamburg shooting that took six lives

Roughly eight months after the Hamburg shooting, on October 29, another Jehovah’s Witnesses convention held in Kerala’s Kalamassery saw a similar, allegedly lone wolf attack that took the lives of three people and injured over 50 others.

The accused in the case, Dominic Martin, an ex Jahovah’s Witness, had surrendered himself to the police within hours after the blasts and claimed responsibility for its planning and execution. According to him, he had made the bombs himself, at a building he owns in Athani, Aluva. He stated that he blasted them using a remote control. Dominic had meticulously recorded crucial evidence incriminating himself and handed them over to the police.

Shortly before he surrendered, Dominic posted a video on his Facebook page claiming responsibility for the blast. “Six years ago, I realised that the organisation was on the wrong track. They teach anti-national ideas. I have tried multiple times to rectify this, but none of them were ready to change. Living in this country, they teach that the country’s people are deplorable and that members should not mingle with them,” he said.

The investigators have been unable to find any other motive behind the blast until now. Dominic, who was working as a foreman in the UAE, reached Ernakulam only a month ago. Like the Hamburg shooter Philip, Dominic too has no criminal record nor is he associated with any criminal groups.