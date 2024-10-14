Kerala actor assault case: HC rejects survivor's plea seeking SIT probe into memory card leak

The Kerala High Court, on Monday, October 14, dismissed the plea of the survivor in the Kerala actor assault case, seeking a police investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged access of memory card containing visuals of the sexual assault. She contended that a thorough investigation was not conducted by the fact-finding committee, which was set up by the Kerala High Court. A bench headed by Justice CS Dias passed the order while hearing the survivor’s petition.

The High Court, in December 2023, directed a fact-finding enquiry into the matter, headed by the District and Sessions judge, Honey Varghese. The court, in its judgment in December 2023, had acknowledged that the memory card was illegally accessed thrice, while it was in the custody of different courts.