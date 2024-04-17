Kerala HC rejects Dileep’s plea against survivor getting report on memory card leak

In a setback to Malayalam actor Dileep in the actor assault case, the Kerala High Court dismissed his appeal against a single-judge bench order pertaining to the illegal access of memory card visuals. In April 2024, Justice K Babu passed an order to issue a copy of the investigation report by a fact-finding committee that probed into the illegal access of the memory card that contained visuals of the attack on her. Dileep challenged this order and approached a division bench of the HC.

A bench of justices N Nagaresh and PM Manoj heard the case and dismissed the appeal.