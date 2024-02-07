Survivor in actor assault case moves Kerala HC for copy of memory card probe report

The survivor in the actor assault case of 2017 has moved a petition to the High Court of Kerala seeking directions to issue a copy of the investigation report on illegal access of the memory card that contained visuals of the attack on her.



In December 2023, the High Court had ordered an enquiry into the alleged leak of the visuals after the survivor brought up the issue of illegal access of the memory card, which happened thrice, while it was in the custody of different courts. The third time it happened, the memory card was in the custody of the trial court hearing the actor assault case. The same court -- the Ernakulam District and Sessions court -- was asked to investigate the survivor's allegations by the High Court.

However, in the new petition filed in February 2024, the survivor said that she had not received a copy of the investigation report that was submitted by the trial court to the High Court.