8 years of twists: The full timeline of the Kerala actor assault case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eight years ago, a top female actor was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in a moving car in Kerala’s Kochi. A couple of months later, Dileep, a superstar in the Malayalam industry, was arrested, accused of masterminding the crime.

From then, the case has seen a host of dramatic twists and turns. From multiple petitions at different courts to witnesses turning hostile, the journey has not been a simple one.

The case not just shocked the public but also led to many significant milestones in the history of Malayalam cinema, such as the formation of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and the release of the Hema Committee report.

As we inch closer to the verdict, here is a complete timeline of the case and the milestones it set for the Malayalam film industry.

February 17, 2017: A fateful night