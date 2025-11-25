Kerala actor assault case: Trial court to pronounce verdict on December 8

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The trial in the 2017 Kerala actor assault case, one of the most closely watched cases in the state’s recent history, has concluded and the verdict is to be announced on December 8. The trial commenced almost five years ago on January 30, 2020. The case pertains to prominent Malayalam actor Dileep being accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a fellow actor in a moving car in Kochi.

The survivor was assaulted on February 17, 2017, and a case was registered the same day. Within days, several persons were arrested, including the prime accused, Pulsar Suni. Over the next few months, the investigation pointed to a conspiracy behind the attack, resulting in the arrest of Dileep on July 10, 2017. He was named the eighth accused in the chargesheet.

The case was heard by Special Judge Honey M Varghese at the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI - III), Ernakulam. The judge was appointed in 2019 after the survivor actor sought a female judge to preside over the case. However, she continued to preside over the case despite repeated petitions and appeals from the survivor and the state government to have her replaced, citing alleged bias. The Supreme Court eventually dismissed these pleas, allowing the judge to continue.



The case has since seen multiple turns, including witness hostilities, alleged tampering with digital evidence, and several attempts by the accused to delay proceedings. Over the years, the Kerala High Court and Supreme Court heard many bail pleas, petitions to access and verify the assault visuals, and requests to change the trial judge. The prosecution changed hands multiple times, and parallel investigations into illegal access of evidence further delayed the proceedings.

In 2024, the Kerala government accused Dileep of obstructing and delaying the trial.

Given the delay in the trial, all the accused in the case have been out on bail for nearly a year now. On September 18, 2024, the Supreme Court had granted bail to Pulsar Suni, stating that “the trial is not likely to be concluded within a reasonable time”.

The final leg of the trial, overseen by the Additional Special Sessions Court (SPE/CBI - III), Ernakulam, included testimonies from over 200 witnesses and extensive forensic examination. Nine persons have been charged under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 366 (kidnapping), and 376D (gang rape), along with provisions under the Information Technology Act.

The case and the backlash faced by the survivor exposed the deep-rooted misogyny and lack of institutional support within the Malayalam film industry. In the wake of public outrage and sustained pressure from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), the Kerala government formed the Hema Committee in 2019, to study and recommend measures to ensure the welfare and safety of women in the film industry. The committee was tasked with investigating workplace harassment, gender discrimination, and the absence of grievance redressal mechanisms in the industry.

Though the committee submitted its findings to the government in 2019, it was made public only on August 19, 2024, after the High Court refused to stay its release. The version now available to the public has been heavily redacted to protect the privacy of those who deposed, with all identifiers, including the names of the perpetrators, removed. The report has since emboldened many women in the industry to publicly share their traumatic experiences, triggering another #MeToo wave in Kerala.

