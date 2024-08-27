Mohanlal, all office bearers of AMMA resign amid sexual harassment allegation storm

All the office bearers of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), including its president Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, tendered their resignations on Tuesday, August 27, after it became untenable for them to continue. The resignations come amidst a barrage of sexual harassment and assault allegations against many people in the Malayalam film industry, including three members of the AMMA executive committee — ex-general secretary Siddique, vice-president Jeyan R, and joint secretary Baburaj. Siddique had tendered his resignation on August 25.

In a statement, AMMA said, “In the context of the sexual harassment accusations levelled against some of the officials of the administrative committee of AMMA in the media after the release of the Hema committee report, the existing administrative committee of AMMA has decided to resign, accepting moral responsibility. A meeting of the general body will be held within two months and the new administrative committee will be elected.”

The existing management committee will continue as an interim arrangement to ensure welfare activities for members continue uninterrupted, the letter said. “We are hopeful that AMMA will have a new leadership capable of renewing and strengthening 'Amma'. Thanks to everyone, for criticizing and correcting,” the statement concluded.