Vijay Sethupathi contributes Rs 25 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM COVID-19 fund

Many Kollywood celebrities including Ajith, Rajinikanth and Suriya among others have contributed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerâ€™s Public Relief fund (CMPRF).

Actor Vijay Sethupathi contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministerâ€™s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) on Tuesday. The actor, who is fondly known as â€˜Makkal Selvanâ€™ by fans, met TN Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat on Tuesday and handed over the cheque for Rs 25 lakh. Many Kollywood celebrities have come forward and made donations to the stateâ€™s relief fund in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 5, actor-comedian Soori had met actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin and handed over a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh. He also made an additional contribution of Rs 25,000 on behalf of his daughter Vennila and son Sarvan. Members from the Tamil film fraternity such as Ajith, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Shankar, Vetrimaaran, Editor Mohan and his sons Jayam Ravi and Mohan Raja, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Karthi and Suriya, among others, made donations to the relief fund earlier in response to Chief Minister Stalinâ€™s appeal to citizens to support the government in fighting the pandemic.

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi is on a signing spree. The Vikram Vedha actor was last seen as an antagonist in the Telugu film Uppena. He is currently working on the upcoming Malayalam film 19(1)(a) co-starring Nithya Menen. It will mark Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s second Malayalam movie, after Marconi Mathai, in which he played an extended cameo alongside actor Jayaram. Directed by debutante Indhu VS, the film is likely to discuss Freedom of Speech and Expression - the fundamental right guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Vignesh Shivanâ€™s romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. He will also be seen in Maamanithan, which marks the first-time collaboration between maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Sethupathiâ€™s other projects include Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Y aavarum Kelir and Viduthalai, among others.