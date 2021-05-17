Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Vikram, others contribute to TN CM’s COVID-19 fund

Earlier, Ajith and Soundarya Rajinikanth donated Rs 25 lah and Rs 1 crore respectively to the Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF).

Flix Coronavirus

The second wave of coronavirus infections during which record case counts are being reported, has created a scarcity in medical resources such as oxygen, hospital beds and medicines among others. In Tamil Nadu, celebrities are stepping up to do their bit to help those affected by the coronavirus. Superstar Rajinikanth met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, May 17 and donated Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF). Speaking to reporters after meeting with the CM, Rajinikanth requested citizens to follow the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Other Kollywood celebrities too have met with CM Stalin at his office and made donations to the CM Relief fund in order to help the government fight COVID-19. According to Polimer TV’s report, actor Sivakarthikeyan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the CMPRF, while filmmakers Shankar and Vetrimaaran have donated Rs 10 lakh each. Editor Mohan and his sons, actor Jayam Ravi and director Mohan Raja, greeted CM Stalin at his office and made a donation of Rs 10 lakh. On Monday, May 17, Chiyaan Vikram also reportedly made an online contribution of Rs 30 lakh to the CMPRF.

On May 14, Kollywood star Ajith and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth too contributed to the CM’s COVID-19 relief fund. Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh to the CM’s funds via bank transfer, while producer-director Soundarya Rajinikanth made a donation worth Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF on behalf of her husband Vishagan Vanagamudi's pharmaceutical company Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin requested public and private organisations to come forward and make donations to the CMPRF on May 11. Following his appeal, celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity extended their support through donations.

Speaking about Rajinikanth’s donation, the actor’s publicist Riaz K Ahmed wrote on Twitter, “#Superstar @rajinikanth met Honorable Chief Minister @mkstalin today & donated ₹50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund.”

Earlier Veteran actor Sivakumar, actors Karthi and Suriya met Chief Minister Stalin at his office on May 12 and made a collective contribution worth Rs 1 crore. They spoke to the media shortly after the meeting and requested everyone else to make contributions to the relief fund too.

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss too contributed Rs 25 lakh to the CMPRF recently. Many celebrities including Rajinikanth and Ajith had contributed for COVID-19 relief last year, shortly after the onset of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth awaits the release of his upcoming Kollywood movie Annaatthe. Helmed by director Siva, the action-drama features an ensemble cast which includes actors Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and Meena among others. Rajinikanth recently wrapped up shooting for the movie. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is currently slated for theatrical release on November 4, on the occasion of Deepavali.