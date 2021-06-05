Actor-comedian Soori contributes Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund

Soori met CM Stalin’s son, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, and handed over a cheque worth Rs 10 Lakh.

Flix Kollywood

Actor-comedian Soori is the latest addition to the long list of Kollywood celebrities who have contributed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He met CM Stalin’s son, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, and handed over a cheque worth Rs 10 Lakh. He has also made an additional contribution of Rs 25,000 on behalf of his daughter Vennila and son Sarvan. Udhayanidhi posted an image where Soori is seen handing over the cheque to him. He thanked Soori for his contribution.

Addressing him as ‘brother’, Udhayanidhi wrote, “Actor and brother Soori handed me a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh and also contributed Rs 25,000 on behalf of his daughter Vennila and son Sarvan to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF). Conveying my love and gratitude to brother Soori,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Many celebrities have stepped forward to contribute to the CM relief fund amid a spike in the number of cases. Members from the Tamil film fraternity such as Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sivakarthikeyan, Shankar, Vetrimaaran, Editor Mohan and his sons, Jayam Ravi and Mohan Raja, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Sivakumar, Karthi and Suriya, among others, had made donations to the relief funds after Chief Minister MK Stalin requested public and private organizations and individuals to step forward to contribute to CMPRF and help the government fight the novel coronavirus.

On the professional front, Soori will be seen as a protagonist in Viduthalai after appearing in comedic roles in various Tamil films. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles. Viduthalai marks the first-time collaboration between Vijay Sethupathi and Vetrimaaran. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has been roped in to compose the music tracks and background scores, while the project is bankrolled by production company RS Infotainment. The shooting for the movie is reportedly taking place in the forests of Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu. Viduthalai is likely to be a thriller, exploring various socio-political themes.