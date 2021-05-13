Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi donate Rs 1 crore to TN CM's Public Relief Fund

This comes a day after MK Stalin appealed to people to come forward and donate to the CM Relief Fund.

Flix Coronavirus

Actor Sivakumar and his sons Suriya and Karthi have together donated Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief fund (CMPRF). This comes a day after CM MK Stalin appealed to people to come forward and donate to the CMPRF. “People are battling against fire. We have to save them from COVID-19. We should all raise support for that. We are trying to do what we can and this is our small contribution. Everyone should be healthy. Those in the media, please stay healthy. Please pray for people’s health,” actor Sivakumar told reporters after meeting CM MK Stalin on May 12. Sivakumar was accompanied by Suriya and Karthi.

On having met Stalin who has become Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for the first time, Sivakumar said, “I have been meeting his father for over 30 - 40 years. Now I’ve met his political heir and I am happy about that.”

To a question on Dravidian politics continuing to survive in Tamil Nadu for over 50 years, Sivakumar said, “It is a good thing. What they need to do first is to grant jobs for those who study in Tamil language. If they do that, Tamil will be saved.”

Notably, in April last year, Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi together donated Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the Chief Minister. Actors such as Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan too donated Rs 10 lakh each at the time. While actor Ajith made Rs 1.25 crore donation — Rs 50 lakh each to PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 25 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) — actor Vijay made donations to the tune of Rs 1.3 crore to different government funds.