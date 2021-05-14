Soundarya Rajinikanth and Ajith contribute to Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund

Earlier, actors Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar had together contributed Rs 1 crore.

The recent spike in the number of cases in the second wave of coronavirus in the country has led to a scarcity in medical infrastructure and resources including oxygen, hospital beds and medicines among others. Amid the crisis, Kollywood stars have stepped forward to do their bit. Actor Ajith Kumar has recently contributed Rs 25 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Ajithâ€™s publicist Suresh Chandra confirmed the news on Friday and wrote, "Shri Ajith Kumar had donated twenty five lakhs to the Chief Minister relief fund today via bank transfer (sic)."

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, who is also a producer-director has contributed Rs 1 crore to the CMPRF on behalf of her husband Vishagan Vanagamudi's pharmaceutical company Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd. Many Twitter users have lauded their efforts.

On May 11, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested both public and private organisations to help the TN government by donating to the CMPRF. Following his appeal, several celebrities from the Tamil film industry have extended their support through donations.

Earlier, veteran actor Sivakumar, actors Karthi and Suriya met the Chief Minister at his office on May 12 and handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore. They also urged everyone else to contribute to the relief fund.

Director AR Murugadoss too has donated Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund.

Notably, in April last year, actor Ajith made a donation worth Rs 1.25 crore to PM Cares Fund and Rs 50 lakh to TN Chief Ministerâ€™s Relief Fund. He also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). Kollywood star actor Vijay too contributed Rs 1.3 crore to various government funds. While Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi together donated Rs 10 lakh to TN CMâ€™s relief funds, Vijay Sethupathi and Sivakarthikeyan contributed Rs 10 lakh each at the time.