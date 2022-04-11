Vijay on political entry in first TV interview in 10 yrs: ‘Depends on what fans want’

In a rare television interview, Vijay spoke to director Nelson about many topics ranging from his relationship with his father, SA Chandrasekhar, to his choice of films, directors he has collaborated with in recent years, and more.

Flix Kollywood

Putting an end to the long wait, actor Vijay’s first television interview in 10 years aired on Sun TV on Sunday, April 10. Vijay sat down for a 45-minute-long, rare interview with Beast director Nelson, and spoke about several topics ranging from his choice of films and the filmmakers he works with to personal subjects such as his relationship with his son, and spirituality.

Nelson, who has directed the Kollywood star’s upcoming film Beast, started the interview by asking Vijay, or ‘Thalapathy’ as he is known by fans, about his 10-year-long break from media interactions: “Why don’t you give media interviews? Is your schedule packed?”

“No, I have free time for interviews but things didn’t work out. I think about 10 years ago, I had given an interview. And I felt my words were misinterpreted. I was not happy. Even my family members and people close to me asked why I had spoken so arrogantly… or they said it did not sound like me. I then had to call up the person concerned and explain to him that I didn’t mean it like that. And I can’t keep doing it to everyone all the time, right? So, I keep away from interviews,” Vijay explained, while adding that he gets an opportunity to communicate his thoughts during the audio launch events held prior to the theatrical release of his films.

Much to the disappointment of his fans, an audio launch event was not held for Beast. While Nelson noted that the interview is being held in view of the absence of the event, he did not cite the reason behind the decision. Vijay answered most of the questions with humility, while maintaining a casual demeanour.

Beast is slated to hit the big screens on April 13. Asked about his experience of working on the film, Vijay heaped praises on Nelson, stating that he is a director with a clear vision, while also sharing that he has heard positive feedback about being paired opposite Pooja Hegde.

Read: Watch: Third single ‘Beast Mode’ from Vijay’s Beast released, goes viral

Personal relationships

Though Nelson predominantly had fun and lighthearted questions in store for Vijay, he also touched upon subjects such as the actor’s relationship with his father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. Vijay noted that despite having a strained relationship with his father in recent times, he has been a devoted son. “The only difference between God and a father is, we can’t see God but we can see our father,” Vijay said. He went on to add that it was only after he became a parent that he could understand his father better.

The actor also spoke about his son, Jason Sanjay, in the interview. When Nelson asked if Sanjay will be making his acting debut, Vijay shared that he wouldn’t pressurise his son to make his film debut if he is not interested. “Premam director Alphonse Puthren once asked to meet me. I thought he was going to pitch a story to me. But he had come to narrate the story to Sanjay. It was a boy-next-door kind of movie. I secretly wished that Sanjay would say yes. But he said he wanted a couple more years… and I didn’t compel,” Vijay recalled.

Vijay spoke about his own choice of films as well. He has teamed up with filmmakers from the younger lot, such as Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, and with Nelson, following the release of his debut film Kolamaavu Kokila. “Did you work with these directors because you wanted to collaborate with younger filmmakers or did it happen naturally?” Nelson asked. Vijay said that he decides only based on the script. “However, I ensure that it has all the elements of a commercial entertainer. I check if these elements are effortlessly woven into the plot.”

Quizzing the actor about his political aspirations, Nelson asked why he decided to ride a bicycle to the polling booth in 2021 to cast his vote. The move gave rise to a number of speculations, which included theories about Vijay taking a stance against the hike in fuel prices by riding a bicycle. Clearing the air, Vijay replied that it was not a politically motivated decision. “The polling station was just behind my home. When I came down, I saw the cycle. I was reminded of my son and decided to use it. But that became an issue. Also, when I returned, my son asked if his cycle was alright,” Vijay joked.

READ: What happened to Vijay's cycle after the actor's sensational poll booth entry

Vijay, who is usually calm during his public appearances, lost his cool during a press meet in 2009 where he was promoting his film Villu. When filmmaker Nelson stated that he found it difficult to understand the actor’s temperament on the sets and asked if he gets angry, the actor said that even when he is angry, he avoids responding out of spite or anger. “If you lose an opportunity, don’t fill your eyes with tears as it may hide another opportunity,” quoted Vijay. He added, “We only have one life to live. Take it easy, make it easy.”

Watch the trailer of Beast here:

The 47-year-old actor also discussed his religious beliefs when Nelson recalled how he visited a church while shooting for Beast in Georgia. “I’m spiritual. I go to church, and I have gone to temples and to the Ameen Peer Dargah during the filming of Thuppakki. I experienced a divine feeling in all these places. My mother is a Hindu and my father is a Christian. They both fell in love and got married. I grew up in a household that never placed restrictions on which places of worship I could visit. I also teach my children the same,” he said.

Vijay’s upcoming actioner Beast is expected to have a whopping run at the box-office.

Watch the full interview here:

READ: KGF 2 vs Beast: What the industry has to say on the big box office clash