Watch: Vijay appears menacing in role of spy in Beast trailer

Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks Vijayâ€™s 65th film.

news Entertainment

The trailer from actor Vijayâ€™s much-anticipated film Beast was unveiled on Saturday, April 2, ahead of the theatrical release of the film on April 13. The trailer begins with a person announcing that the East Coast Mall in Chennai has been hijacked. Then we see a flurry of gunshots inside the mall with the people there scurrying for cover. The attackers appear dressed in Santa Claus outfits. Vijayâ€™s character then gets introduced in the film as â€˜one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever hadâ€™. Vijay can be seen in a menacing avatar single-handedly taking down the bad guys by wielding a gun and other sharp weapons of his own. Vijayâ€™s character is named Veeraraghavan in the film and his tagline is â€˜Meaner, leaner, strongerâ€™. From the trailer, the film appears to be an action thriller.

The trailer was unveiled by director Nelson Dilipkumar at 6 pm on April 2. Within minutes of the trailer being released, it had quickly garnered over 28,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets at the time of writing.

Helmed by director Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast marks Vijayâ€™s 65th film. It stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female lead. She made her Kollywood debut in 2012 with the Tamil superhero flick Mugamoodi, helmed by director Mysskin. Beast marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after nine years. Beast is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The first single from the film â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ went viral on social media. The fun track had lyrics by Sivakarthikeyan. Ahead of the release of the first single on February 14, a fun teaser featuring actor Vijay, composer Anirudh, and director Nelson Dilipkumar was released to promote â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™.

The second single, sung by Vijay himself, was titled â€˜Jolly O Gymkhanaâ€™. The film has music by composer Anirudh. The video of â€˜Arabic Kuthuâ€™ garnered a whopping 4,51,000 views, with 1,76,000 people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube. â€˜Jolly O Gymkanaâ€™ has received 1.7 million likes since its release on March 19. Sun Pictures also tweeted that the song had received 15 million views in the first 24 hours.

This marks the third-time collaboration between actor Vijay and composer Anirudh, after the Tamil films Kaththi and Master. He has also teamed up with director Nelson for films like Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor. Beast went on floors in March last year, but the production was halted in view of the pandemic.

Beast will clash at the box office with Yashâ€™s long-awaited film KGF 2 â€” the sequel of hit film KGF, which is also headed for theatrical release on April 14. KGF 2 is helmed by director Prashanth Neel.

Watch the trailer here:

Read : KGF 2 vs Beast: What the industry has to say on the big box office clash