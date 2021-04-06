What happened to Vijay's cycle after the actor's sensational poll booth entry

Vijay was seen riding pillion on the bike of one of his employees after casting his vote at Neelankarai.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assemble Election

When actor Vijay left his house on a bicycle to cast his vote on Tuesday morning, causing a massive flutter among voters, little did he think that he would be returning on a bike instead. The popular cinema star referred to as Thalapathy by his fans rode out in style on a red and black bicycle, flanked by some of his fans and employees, who followed him on bikes.

As fans fervently decoded the colour of Vijayâ€™s shirt and face mask, not to mention the subtext of the bicycle being a message against petrol and diesel price hike leave alone the meaning behind its colour, the sensational bicycle fell off the spotlight soon after.

As Vijayâ€™s entry drew in huge crowds, excited fans rushing in to catch a glimpse of their favourite star zipping through on a bicycle, the actor was forced to return by a bike instead. Vijay was seen riding pillion on the bike of one of his employees after casting his vote at Neelankarai. The crowd gathered outside the booth made it impossible for him to take the bicycle back home, and according to some reports, the actor couldn't even reach the cycle in the crowd. The bicycle, we hear, had to be brought back later by one of his employees.

Vijayâ€™s grand entry to the polling booth was the talk on social media with the hashtags â€˜petrol diesel hikeâ€™ and â€˜Thalapathyâ€™ trending on social media. Many shared their own take on what the actorâ€™s not-so-subtle political statement could have been. However, his team clarified that the only reason Vijay decided to ride a cycle to the booth was because it was just one street away from his house. "There is only one reason why Thalapathy Vijay came by cycle to cast his vote. The booth is in the street behind his house. It's a narrow street, and it would be difficult to take the car there. There is no other reason for it," Vijay's team said.

Over the past few years Vijay has been critical of the AIADMK government films both in his films and in his statements made during his speeches. An example is his performance in Sarkar that released in 2018.

