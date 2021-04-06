Watch: Actor Vijay cycles to TN polling booth to cast his vote

Wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask, Vijay cast his vote at a polling booth in Neelankarai, Chennai.

Actor Vijay on Tuesday came to the voting booth in a bicycle to cast his vote as Tamil Nadu went to polls. Wearing a green t-shirt with a face mask, Vijay was seen cycling on a red and black coloured bicycle to the booth on Tuesday morning to cast his vote in a polling booth located in Neelankarai, Chennai. Visuals of his cycling trip to the polling booth went viral on social media in no time.

Polling began across over 88,000 booths in Tamil Nadu at 7 am on Tuesday. The state will elect the 16th Legislative Assembly by voting on April 6. The polling in Tamil Nadu is taking place in a single phase. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has arranged for COVID-19 patients to cast their votes between 6 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday, several noted celebrities arrived at polling booths for voting. Actor Ajith and his wife Shalini stood in a queue outside the polling booth as early as 6.40 am. Actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Karthi were among those who were seen voting early morning on Tuesday.

Here are visuals of actor Vijay cycling to the polling booth:

Visuals also showed a huge crowd gathering around the polling booth where Vijay came to vote.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, AIADMK minister SP Velumani, BJP’s Aravakurichi candidate K Annamalai, Director Bharathiraja, actors Sivakumar, Suriya, Karthi, Shruti Haasan, Akshara Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan, Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s Thousand Lights candidate Khushboo, DMK Chief MK Stalin, DMK’s Chepauk candidate Udhayanidhi Stalin, Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, BJP State President L Murugan etc cast their votes in the early hours of Tuesday.

A total of 3998 candidates including heavyweights like Chief Minister K Palaniswami, deputy CM O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran and Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan are in the fray. The Election Commission will be conducting the polls with due COVID-19 health protocols such as checking the temperature of voters. While the ruling AIADMK is seeking a third term, Stalin-led DMK is making a strong bid to come back to power after a decade of stint in opposition. Polling also began in neighbouring Puducherry and Kerala this morning.

