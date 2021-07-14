Vadivelu donates Rs 5 lakh to Tamil Nadu CM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund

Several Kollywood celebrities including Ajith, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya among others have contributed to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief fund (CMPRF).

Flix Kollywood

Popular Kollywood actor-comedian Vadivelu met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, July 14 to make a donation of Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). He met Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat to hand over his contribution to the state’s coronavirus relief fund. Interacting with the media after meeting the CM, the actor said: “I’m very happy to have met the hon’ble CM. He spoke to me in a humble way, like a family member.”

In response to a question about his acting comeback and whether fans can expect to see him on the big screens soon, Vadivelu replied, “Good things will happen.” The actor-comedian also heaped praises on CM Stalin for effectively controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. Noting that vaccine hesitancy has reduced, he urged everyone eligible to get the prescribed doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vadivelu had campaigned for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK) during the TN legislative Assembly elections in April 2011. The DMK was competing against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), which was in alliance with actor Vijayakanth’s Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Watch video of actor Vadivelu’s interaction with the media:

Several Kollywood celebrities have stepped forward to contribute to the state relief fund during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Members from the Tamil film fraternity such as Ajith, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Shankar, Soori, Vetrimaaran, Editor Mohan and his sons Jayam Ravi and Mohan Raja, Soundarya Rajinikanth, veteran actor Sivakumar and his sons actors Karthi and Suriya, among others, made donations to the relief fund after Chief Minister Stalin requested citizens to support the government in fighting the pandemic.

Vadivelu was last seen as Vadivu in Mersal, which starred Vijay, Samantha Akkineni and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.Vadivelu has bagged the Tamil Nadu State Film Award under the category of Best Comedian, five times for the movies; Kaalam Maari Pochu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Thavasi, Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi and Kathavarayan.