Prithviraj and Supriya Menon share daughter's adorable letter to Santa

The actor, who recovered from COVID-19 recently, has been busy with a number of films post relaxations on shooting restrictions.

It is December and in some parts of the world, children are writing letters to Santa Claus on what to bring them for Christmas. A letter has also been written from an unexpected corner in Kerala by a child, who hopes to get a present even if she hadn’t been so good in the last year. The child’s proud father, actor Prithviraj, has shared the photo of the little girl’s letter, reposted from his wife and producer Supriya Menon's account.

"Dear Santa, I hope you will give me a present. Please Santa, even if I am not good. I love you and your raindeers. Love Ally (sic)," reads the letter.

Prithviraj writes in his post that the whole year had felt like a lockdown (with the outbreak of COVID-19). “It’s the season to be jolly! December is here and it feels like the whole year’s been a lockdown! So when I told Ally that I am not sure if Santa will get her a gift this year because she has been naughty she promptly went and wrote this and came back! Guess Santa and his reindeers (raindeers) better listen!”

The actor recovered from COVID-19 some weeks ago, which he had contracted while shooting for the film Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, director of Queen. Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu, who had recently worked together in Driving License, will again be seen together in the film.

At the time of the coronavirus outbreak, Prithviraj was in Jordan, with the cast and crew of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, shooting parts of the movie there. With restrictions on international travel coming into place in March, the film team had been stuck in Jordan for a while before they could return home. The actor, after finishing his mandatory quarantine, has since been busy with work on his upcoming films, once restrictions on shooting were relaxed. This includes Ayalvashi, directed by debutant Irshad Parari, Kaaliyan by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak, Cold Case, a thriller opposite Aditi Balan, and last heard, he is also joining the sets of Kuruthi, to be directed by Manu Warrier.