Prithviraj and Supriya Menon flag fake Insta handle in daughter Alankrita's name

The couple's six-year-old daughter is not on any social media platform, the parents said.

Flix Mollywood

Fake accounts and handles, especially of celebrities, are rampant on social media platforms. Recently, several actors spoke out against harassment and abuse they have faced from fake accounts and trolls on their Instagram and Facebook.

On Monday, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife producer Supriya Menon took to Instagram to alert their followers on a fake Instagram handle created in their daughter’s name. The couple posted a screenshot of the fake handle, created in their daughter Alakritha’s name, and which had the the 6-year-old’s picture as the display.

“Just wanted to bring your attention to this FAKE handle. This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! #FakeHandle#Shameful# LetKidsBeKids#ReportThisHandle ,” both Surpiya and Prithvi wrote on their posts.

The Instagram handle had a picture of the 6-year-old with the handle named ‘Ally Prithviraj’. The 6-year-old is fondly referred to as Ally by her parents and their friends. The handle had 934 followers and followed 7 users, and also claimed that the account was managed by Supriya Menon and Prithvi. The page also included a highlight captioned ‘fam’ which has a picture of Prithvi and Supirya with Ally.

The couple who do not share too many pictures of Alankritha, citing privacy concerns, also requested their followers to report the handle. The account seems to have been removed from Instagram and does not show up on search any more.

Prithiviraj is currently shooting for Blessy’s Aadujeevitham, for which he underwent an impressive body transformation. The cast and crew of the film are expected to shoot certain parts in the Sahara Desert and are headed to Algeria soon. Earlier this year, the set was stranded in Jordan due to the lockdown imposed after the coronavirus spread in India.