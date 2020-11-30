Prithviraj’s next is socio-political thriller ‘Kuruthi’

The shooting of this film will begin on December 9 and the prep work for it has already begun.

Reports are that Prithviraj Sukumaran will soon be joining the star cast of the Manu Warrier directorial Kuruthi. The shooting of this film will begin on December 9 and the prep work for it has already begun. On Kuruthi, the director has said, “It’s a socio-political thriller that has got a bit of drama, action and thrilling elements.”

While Prithviraj plays the lead role in it, Kuruthi will also have Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Srinda, Manikandan R Achari, Navas Vallikkunnu, Mammukkoya, Naslen and Sagar Surya forming the star cast.

On roping in some the best actors for this film, Manu Warrier has said in an interview to the Times of India, “We put together the entire cast over the past few months. Though Prithvi plays the lead, all other characters have equal importance. Their roles will keep the audience hooked to the story.”

Manu Warrier, who has worked in Bollywood, is stepping into the Malayalam film industry with Kuruthi. So what does he have to say about that? On his foray into Mollywood, the director said, “I liked the subject a lot and that’s why I got in touch with Prithvi, who was also excited after listening to the thread. That’s how he came on board and I am quite thrilled that he and Supriya decided to produce the film.”

Kuruthi is penned by Anish Pallyal with cinematographer Abinandhan Ramanujam roped in to crank the camera and composer Jakes Bejoy for music. The director revealed that Prithviraj helped him to put together a wonderful team. Interestingly, the film is bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions. The shooting of this film will be completed in a single schedule by the second week of January.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a number of assignments in his kitty. He will be completing his current projects including Jana Gana Mana, Ayalvashi, Cold Case and Aadujeevitham.

Jana Gana Mana is directed by Dijo Jose Anthony and Prithviraj will be sharing the screen space with his Driving Licence co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu. Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K G Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K U Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring Oscar winning music director A R Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry.

Prithviraj also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari. In Kaaliyan, which is his other film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad.

Further, cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak is wielding the megaphone for his debut directorial, a thriller titled Cold Case, which will have Prithviraj and Aditi Balan playing the lead pair. Reports are that this investigative thriller is based on some real-life incidents and will be made grippingly to catch the attention of the audiences.

