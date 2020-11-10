Prithviraj-starrer 'Aadujeevitham' to be shot in Sahara desert

The team, which shot parts of the film in Jordan earlier, had to return without completing shoot due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham went on the floors a couple of years ago and it is still under progress. It was clarified some months ago that the delay in the project is due to the major physical transformation Prithviraj has to undergo. Further, the team, which flew down to Jordon earlier this year, had to return without completing the shooting due to the outbreak of the pandemic. All this has made the filmâ€™s progress slow.

However, things look bright for the Aadujeevitham team, with plans on to complete a portion of the shooting in Algeria. Sources in the know say some portions will be shot at the Sahara Desert and the team is busy arranging for the necessary documents to pursue the shooting.

It is worth mentioning here that in an interview to the Times of India earlier this year, the director had said that he intends to shoot the film in different parts of Algeria, Egypt and India. He also revealed that the shooting schedules will not be continuous as like other films as the script so demands.

Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry. Details about this filmâ€™s recommencement is expected to be out soon.

