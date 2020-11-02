â€˜Cold Caseâ€™ shooting begins without Prithviraj

The actor is in quarantine after recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted during the shooting of â€˜Jana Gana Manaâ€™.

Malayalam cinematographer Tanu Balak is making his debut as a director with a thriller titled Cold Case. The film will have Prithviraj and Aditi Balan playing the lead pair. Reports are that this investigative thriller is based on some real-life incidents. The hero will be seen playing a cop in this flick. Editor Shameer Muhammed and cinematographer Jomon T John are producing this venture under their banner Plan J Studios.

The shooting of Cold Case has begun without Prithviraj as he is in quarantine. It may be noted here that the star tested positive for COVID 19 while shooting for Jana Gana Mana and later recovered.

Prithvirajâ€™s current projects include Jana Gana Mana and Aadujeevitham. The former is helmed by Dijo Jose Antony. Sharing screen space with Prithviraj in this flick is Suraj Venjaramoodu. Interestingly, the two actors had worked together in Driving Licence which turned out to be a massive hit. Details about Jana Gana Mana including its star cast and crew are expected to be out soon.

Prithviraj was shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan when the lockdown was announced earlier this year. The team had remained stranded in that country for several weeks before returning without completing the shooting. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry after 28 years.

Prithviraj also has to work for Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari. It has already been reported that the shooting of this film will begin soon after Prithviraj is done with Aadujeevitham. According to reports, Ayalvashi is about two neighbours constantly in conflict with one another.

In Kaaliyan, yet another film he will star in, Prithviraj is going to play a warrior. Kaaliyan tells the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad. He was a trusted disciple of the legendary warrior Iravikkutty Pillai. Though Iraivikutty Pillai found a berth in history, Kaaliyan remained an unsung hero. Sources in the know say that Prithviraj will be playing Kaaliyan and veteran Tamil actor Sathyaraj will be seen as Iravikkutty Pillai.

