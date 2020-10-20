Actor Prithviraj tests positive for coronavirus

The actor was shooting for Dijo Jose’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ when he tested positive.

Flix COVID-19

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to Twitter to confirm the same and added that he was asymptotic and is currently in home quarantine.

Prithviraj was shooting for ‘Jana Gana Mana’ directed by Dijo Jose Anthony who also directed the film Queen.

“I have been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s Jana Gana Mana since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures,” he wrote on Twitter.

The actor said that his results turned positive for the virus after he took a test on the last day of the shoot, right before wrapping up.

“All involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I am asymptomatic and doing fine now,” he wrote.

He also asked all of his primary and secondary contacts to go into isolation and also take a COVID-19 test.

“Hoping to recover soon and get back to work as soon as possible. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern,” he added.

The cast of Jana Gana Mana includes Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu who is coming together for the second time this year after Driving License. According to reports, the film has Prithviraj playing the role of a lawyer. The cast and crew of the film were shooting in Ernakulam.

Prithviraj was shooting for Blessy’s Aadujeevitham in Jordan when the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 was announced earlier this year.

The team remained stranded in that country for several weeks before returning to Kerala without completing the shoot. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

According to reports, director Dijo Jose Anthony too has tested positive for the virus.