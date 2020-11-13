Prithviraj shares daughter’s poem on COVID-19

The actor had recently tested positive for the coronavirus while shooting for the film ‘Jana Gana Mana’.

Flix Entertainment

Actor Prithviraj’s wife Supriya recently posted a poem written by their five year old daughter Alankrita on COVID-19 vaccine and the post was shared on the social media platform by the proud father. On posting the poem, Supriya wrote: “So I had told Ally about the vaccine coming sometime end of this year (based on the latest news) and she’s been asking me questions about it everyday like how will they give it, who will get it first etc? Just now after she finished her lessons she called me to show me a poem she’s written about the vaccine! While the spellings may be wrong the emotion is spot on! #GoCoronaGo#BringTheVaccineSoon.”

It may be noted here that Prithviraj had tested positive for the coronavirus recently after some of the crew of the film Jana Gana Mana, including its director Dijo Jose Anthony, contracted COVID-19. Prithviraj was asymptomatic and under quarantine for two weeks before joining the sets of the film again recently.

On testing positive, Prithviraj wrote on Twitter, “Hello everyone! I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s “Jana Gana Mana” since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern (sic).”

While Jana Gana Mana is in progress, Prithviraj will shift his focus to Aadujeevitham which is also in the making. Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The shooting of this film was happening in Jordan earlier this year but the team had to return mid-way due to the outbreak of the pandemic. Recently, there was news that the Aadujeevitham team will be flying over to Algeria to shoot some important portions of the film in the Sahara Desert.

Watch: Prithviraj on Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari in his kitty. In Kaaliyan, another film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad.

In yet another film – an investigative thriller called Cold Case – Prithviraj will act opposite Aditi Balan. Cinematographer Tanu Balak will be turn director with the film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)