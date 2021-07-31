Kalidas Jayaram joins the cast of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Vikram’

The political thriller stars actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had a surprise in store for fans who are eagerly waiting to receive updates about his upcoming movie Vikram. The Master-fame director took to Twitter on Saturday, July 30, to announce that actor Kalidas Jayaram has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the Tamil movie, which stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan in the lead.

According to reports, Kalidas Jayaram might essay the role of actor Kamal Haasan’s son in the movie. Touted to be a political thriller, the movie is bankrolled under Kamal Haasan’s home banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Recently, actor Fahadh Faasil took to Facebook to share a selfie featuring him and Kamal Haasan, indicating that he has joined the sets of Vikram. The movie went on floors on July 16. A first-look poster of the movie was unveiled on July 10 and featured the three lead actors– Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan–sporting a rugged and intense look.

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan had also played the lead in a 1986 Tamil movie of the same name. Quoting lines from the title song of the 1986 Vikram, while unveiling the first-look poster, Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote: “Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu Thudikkidhu Pujam! Jeyippadhu Nijam! (sic).” The lines speak about emerging victorious.

The makers also shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets on July 16 when Vikram started rolling. The images featured crew members, director Lokesh and actors Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram has cinematography and editing by Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj, respectively. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the project.

Kalidas Jayaram will next be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Jack and Jill. Helmed by filmmaker Santosh Sivan, the movie stars actors Manju Warrier, Shaylee and Soubin Shahir among others in important roles.

