Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi announces new film starring Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran

The film marks Kiruthigaâ€™s third directorial venture after â€˜Vanakkam Chennaiâ€™ and â€˜Kaaliâ€™.

Director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi revealed in a press statement on Sunday that she will be directing a Tamil movie featuring actors Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. She initially made an announcement about the movie in a Twitter spaces session on June 5. Spaces is a new audio-only feature on Twitter which has become popular in recent times. One can be a listener or speaker on a Space session on the micro-blogging site. The director revealed that the plot will be based on travelling. The movie marks her third directorial venture following Vanakkam Chennai and Kaali.

The film will be bankrolled by Rise East Creations. Richard M Nathan has been roped in as the cinematographer for the project. Richard was also on board as the cinematographer for the directorâ€™s earlier projects including Kaali and Vanakkam Chennai. The title and other details about the project are yet to be announced.

2013 romantic comedy film Vanakkam Chennai marked Kiruthigaâ€™s directorial debut. Bankrolled by her husband, actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies, Vanakkam Chennai featu red actors Shiva and Priya Anand in the lead roles. It also starred actor-comedian Santhanam and actor Rahul Ravindran in other supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander was roped in as the music composer for the project. The movie garnered positive responses from fans and was also popular for its soundtracks. Her second film Kaali starred actors Vijay Anthony, Anjali, Sunaina, Shilpa Manjunath and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles. The 2018 film was also dubbed in Hindi and released as Jawab the justice.

Fans are eager to watch actor Kalidas Jayaram after he rose to fame with his performance in movies such as Putham Pudhu Kaalai and Paa va Kadhaigal. Kalidas Jayaramâ€™s performance as Sathar, a Muslim trans woman in the â€˜thangamâ€™ segment of Netflixâ€™s anthology film Paava Kadhaigal was acclaimed by critics. However, it is to be noted that the makers of the film received flak for not casting a trans actor for the role.