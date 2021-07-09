Watch: Simbu’s ‘Thappu Pannitten’ song stars Kalidas Jayaram, Megha Akash

The track, presented by Yuvan Shankar Raja, deals with the regret and grief couples go through following the ending of a relationship.

Flix Music

Presented by composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, the music video of a new track titled ‘Thappu Pannitten’ was released on Thursday, July 8. Featuring actors Megha Akash and Kalidas Jayaram in the video, ‘Thappu Pannitten’ is sung by popular Tamil actor Silambarasan. The video opens with a voiceover with the narrator saying: “None of us fall in love despite knowing that we are going to depart. Anger, possessiveness and, most importantly, ego separated us from one another. I shouldn’t have let her go. Why the hell did I love her otherwise. She did not commit any mistake; I’m at fault. Thappu pannitten (I’ve made a mistake).”

The voiceover corresponds to visuals of a broken cup, shot in black and white. The song opens with visuals where we see Megha Akash and Kalidas Jayaram fighting with each other. The brawl ends with Kalidas breaking a saucer and Megha throwing a necklace and walking away. The rest of the song takes off against the backdrop of the romantic relationship between the couple coming to an end.

‘Thappu Pannitten’, which is sung from the perspective of Kalidas, deals with the regret and grief he experiences following the termination of the relationship. We see romantic sequences between Megha and Kalidas as he takes a trip down memory lane and reminisces about the good times they had together. The track has lyrics by Vignesh Ramakrishnan and is bankrolled by Abinesh Elangovan under the banner of Abi and Abi Entertainment. The track is currently trending fifth under YouTube music in India.

Yuvan and Simbu have also teamed up for the upcoming Tamil political thriller Maanaadu. Megha Akash will be next seen in Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir , co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram is working on the upcoming Malayalam movie Jack and Jill.

Watch the video of ‘Thappu Pannitten’ here: