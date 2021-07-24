Fahadh Faasil joins the sets of â€˜Vikramâ€™, shares pic with Kamal Haasan

The movie is helmed by â€˜Masterâ€™ fame filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Fahadh Faasil took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of himself along with actor Kamal Haasan. The actor also shared the name of his upcoming movie Vikram in the caption, indicating that he has joined the sets. Recently, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the movie featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial marks the first-time collaboration between the three actors. Fahadh, Kamal and Sethupathi are seen sporting a rugged and intense look in the monochromatic poster.

Vikram is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies since it marks the coming together of three stars from Kollywood and Mollywood. On July 16, the makers announced that the crew had commenced shooting for the project. Raaj Kamal Films International, the production banner bankrolling the project, released behind-the- scenes (BTS) photos from the sets, which were widely circulated online.

In one of the photos, we see Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Kamal Haasan talking to each other, while others on the sets including actor Vijay Sethupathi are looking at them. In another photo, we see actor Vijay Sethupathi speaking to director Lokesh. The photos feature both Kamal and Vijay Sethupathi sporting a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh, Vikram is produced by Kamal Haasanâ€™s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. It has Girish Gangadharan and Philomin Raj on board as the cinematographer and editor respectively. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in as the music composer for the project.

Fahadh Faasil was last seen in the recently released Malayalam political drama Malik, while Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Uppena. Apart from Vikram, Kamal is also currently working on the upcoming Tamil movie Indian 2.