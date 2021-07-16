Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer ‘Vikram’ starts rolling

The movie is helmed by ‘Master’ fame filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Flix Kollywood

Days after the first look poster of director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming movie Vikram starring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil went viral on social media, the makers announced on Friday that the shooting for the film has begun. Behind-the- scenes (BTS) photos were posted from the sets of the movie by Raaj Kamal Films International, the production banner bankrolling the movie, who also announced that the film has gone on floors.

In one of the photos, we see Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Kamal Haasan talking to each other, while others on the sets including actor Vijay Sethupathi are looking at them. In another photo, we see actor Vijay Sethupathi speaking to director Lokesh. Both Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi sport a salt and pepper look with a beard in the photos. Actor Fahadh Faasil, who is likely to join the sets in the coming weeks, might also sport a similar look in the film.

On July 10, the makers of Vikram unveiled the first-look poster which went viral on social media. Featuring monochrome, close-up shots of the three lead actors, the poster sets the tone for an intense film. Notably, Kamal had starred as the lead actor in the 1986 Tamil movie of the same name. Sharing the photo, Master fame Lokesh quoted lines from the title song of the 1986 movie.

“Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidi yudhu Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu Sorkkangk al Idho Idho Theriyudhu Thudik kidhu Pujam! Jeyippadhu Nijam! @ikamalhaasan @ VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Vikram # VikramFirstLook #Arambichitom, ” the director’s tweet read. The viral poster has set the expectations high for the film, since it marks the coming together of three stars from Kollywood and Mollywood.

The new Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are on board as the cinematographer and editor respectively.