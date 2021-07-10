‘Vikram' first-look poster features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil

‘Vikram’ is helmed by ‘Master’ fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj and is likely to be released in 2022.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the first-look poster of the upcoming film Vikram on Saturday, July 10. The poster features actors Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Kamal Haasan’s monochrome close-up shots. The three actors sport a rugged and intense look in the poster. Sharing the first-look poster, Lokesh quoted lines from the song ‘Vikram Vikram’, which was the title song of actor Kamal Haasan’s 1986 Tamil movie of the same name. “Yuththaththaal Adho Adho Vidiyudhu Saththaththaal Araajagam Azhiyudhu Raththaththaal Adho Thalai Uruludhu Sorkkangkal Idho Idho Theriyudhu Thudikkidhu Pujam! Jeyippadhu Nijam! @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #Vikram #VikramFirstLook #Arambichitom,” the director’s tweet read.

Fans were taken by surprise with the first-look poster, as the makers of Vikram had not previously announced that Vijay Sethupathi would be part of the project as well. Both Kollywood and Mollywood fans are excited to watch the three south stars share the screen in Vikram. On Friday, Lokesh Kanagaraj announced that the first look poster will be out on Saturday, July 10. “Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm #Vikram #arambichitom,” Master fame director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote. Fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of actor Kamal from the movie. He also added the hashtag ‘arambichitom’ which translates to ‘we have started’. It is a reference to the phrase ‘arambikalama’ (shall we start?), which was a part of the teaser video that the team had put out earlier this year. The phrase has become popular among fans since then.

On April 7, Lokesh shared an image where he was seen alongside Kamal or ‘Ulaganayagan’, as he is called by fans, in an aircraft. Sharing the photo, Lokesh wrote wrote, “Aarambikkalaangala #Vikram”. Actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. The actor confirmed the same in an interview with Film Companion this year.

Vikram first look from tomorrow evening at 5pm #Vikram #arambichitom — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) July 9, 2021

Interestingly, Kamal Haasan has also starred in the lead in a 1986 Tamil film titled Vikram. The new Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is produced by Kamal Haasan’s home banner Raaj Kamal Films International. Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj are on board as the cinematographer and editor respectively. They will be teaming up with the director for the fourth time after Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the soundtracks and background score for the movie. Vikram is likely to hit the big screens next year.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil film Indian 2, directed by filmmaker Shankar.