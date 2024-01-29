Revanth's rapid reboot: Probes and policy shifts mark fifty days as Telangana CM

Focus on Kaleshwaram

The other BRS government flagship project that Revanth has gone after in his first month in power is the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. In its election manifesto, the Congress party had pledged that if they came to power, a sitting High Court judge would launch a formal investigation into any irregularities or corruption related to the Kaleshwaram project. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the BRS multiple times during his election campaign and managed to make it an election issue.

The Congress government has since said it has initiated steps for the probe into the alleged lapses in the construction and operation of the ambitious irrigation project.

Read: Ground report: Safety not a concern but residents near Kaleshwaram barrages aren’t happy

Changing Metro routes

A little less expected was the announcement to change the routes for Hyderabad Metro Phase 2. The Old City Metro was announced in 2018, but it was only in 2022 that the BRS government allocated a budget of Rs 500 crore for its construction. The then Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao had announced that work would begin soon, but no progress was made.

In 2023, the BRS government announced the airport Metro corridor from Raidurg to the Shamshabad airport via Outer Ring Road (ORR) with an estimated cost of Rs 6,250 crore. But less than a month after forming the government, Revanth Reddy proposed a new alignment for the Metro, scrapping the route announced by KTR. On January 22, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) announced that the airport Metro line will be extended from Nagole to LB Nagar metro stations, and connect Chandrayangutta Cross Road, Mailardevpally, P7 Road to Shamshabad Airport (29 km).

According to a source close to the CM, Revanth Reddy had already drawn plans of what to do once he assumed office, much before the election results were announced. “The leaders of the BRS party had lands/properties along the former Metro route from Raidurg. Revanth believes that his alternative route, especially along Old City, will help more people. There is already an Outer Ring Road along the previous route (through Raidurg). The population on the old airport route isn’t as large. The new route will also be cost-effective for the government,” the source said.

Bureaucratic rejig

Revanth’s first month also saw a major bureaucratic rejig. Smita Sabharwal, a powerful bureaucrat who was secretary to former CM KCR, was allocated a less important position as member-secretary of the TS Finance Commission. In addition, she lost her position as Secretary of Rural Development.

Arvind Kumar, the Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration who worked closely with KTR, was moved to the Disaster Management department as Special Chief Secretary of Revenue. He’s also been put under inquiry for allegedly obtaining unauthorised approvals related to Formula E racing events. The probe memo issued on January 6 says that Formula E Operations (FEO) received Rs 55 crore (Rs 46 crore plus Rs 9 crore in taxes) from the Hyderabad Metropolitan and Development Authority (HMDA) before they even signed a contract with the state government.

Cancellation of Hyderabad E-Prix

The Congress government has also decided to cancel the Hyderabad E-Prix — an international championship of single-seater electric cars. The decision to not fulfil the host city agreement signed by the previous government with the organisers of the Formula E World Championship on October 30, 2023, has come under heavy criticism. KTR said, “This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India.” Hyderabad became the first Indian city to host the Formula E Championship in February 2023 and was set to host it again in its tenth season in February 2024.

The Congress, however, has defended its decision. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G Niranjan called KTR’s criticism “foolish”, and claimed that the people of Hyderabad were happy with the cancellation. He said that last year’s E-Prix event caused major traffic issues for motorists.

The source close to CM Revanth also justified the decision by alleging misappropriation of funds, and said that it warrants action. He also denied Formula E’s claims that the previous edition of the E-Prix in February 2023 had returned around 84m USD “in positive economic impact to the region”, more than making up for the investments by Formula E and the state government. “There was no significant revenue generated by the event. Public money was being spent to conduct a private event without any significant growth,” the source said.

White Papers

In the first Assembly session after forming the government, the Congress tabled a White Paper on Telangana's finances, drawing on data from state budgets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The White Paper – an official, in-depth report on the state’s finances formulated by the new government – says the state is under heavy debt.



Read: How circumventing FRBM Act by BRS govt proved costly for Telangana's finances

According to Professor E Venkatesu from the University of Hyderabad’s Department of Political Science, it is typical for new governments to point fingers at their predecessors in a White Paper. "The public learns about internal government events through the use of White Papers. Whether the statements made in the White Paper are true or overstated must be proved,” Venkatesu said.

"A sincere plan to verify the statements, and the actions that follow will demonstrate the government's seriousness on the issue. Facts have to be unearthed. Simple allegations can only serve the purpose of sensationalism, even from a political point of view, as the Lok Sabha elections are not far away,” Venkatesu said.