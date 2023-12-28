Hyderabad’s future as Formula E host city becomes uncertain under Congress govt

Weeks after the new Congress government was formed in Telangana, the future of Hyderabad as the host of the Formula E World Championship has become dicey. Unsure of the status of the E-prix event scheduled for February 10, 2024, the organisers of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship have issued a statement, suggesting that the change in government in Telangana has left them on the fence regarding the discussions previously held with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. Hyderabad became the first Indian city to host the Formula E Championship in February 2023, and was set to host it again in its tenth season in February 2024.

The statement said that Formula E is seeking “urgent clarification” of what happens to their existing contract with the Telangana government and how it could impact the race scheduled in Hyderabad, following a recent communication from the newly formed Telangana government. The organisers expressed concern that “based on the content of the letter received, Formula E is concerned the race will not be able to go ahead as planned.”