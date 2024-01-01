‘White Paper vs Sweat Paper’: Analysing BRS and Congress claims on Telangana’s finances

On Sunday, December 24, former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao who was the face of Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) unsuccessful election campaign this year, released a ‘Swedha Patram’ (‘a document of sweat’), while accusing the present Congress government of maligning the party. This was a rebuttal to the White Paper (Swetha Patram) on Telangana state finances by the Congress government, released two weeks after coming to power. The White Paper painted the state as severely debt-ridden, citing figures from state budgets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

KTR’s reply, while citing various numbers as proof of BRS government’s achievements, also heavily banked on rhetoric. Congress’s White Paper alleged that in the past decade when BRS was at the helm, there wasn’t much “visible and substantial infrastructure development” that justifies accumulation of a huge debt. KTR responded by saying that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had created not just assets but also an identity for Telangana. After prefacing his speech with visuals depicting the role played by BRS leaders in the Telangana statehood movement, KTR drew attention to the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar built at the centre of Hyderabad and asked, “This is a symbol of the self-respect of Dalits and other oppressed communities in Telangana. How do you put a value on this?”

A White Paper is supposed to be a statement of facts and possible solutions but the one brought out by the Congress wasn’t free from political narratives. It suggests that the Telangana region’s finances were better managed before its formation by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Congress governments, and that Telangana’s share of financial resources in undivided Andhra Pradesh was in fair proportion to its population. This was contrary to one of the main grounds for the statehood demand.