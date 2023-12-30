How circumventing FRBM Act by BRS govt proved costly for Telangana’s finances

‘Debt’ is the buzzword making rounds in India’s youngest state Telangana following the state’s third Legislative Assembly elections. The Congress won the polls dethroning the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which led the government for two terms since state formation in 2014. Soon after coming to power, the Telangana Congress released a White Paper listing out how BRS had left Telangana with mounting debt.

The conversation around debt and Telangana’s economy, however, should include the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, the norms of which the BRS subverted and flouted over a period of nine years when it was in power. The problem isn’t one of economics alone, as the measures taken by the BRS in open defiance of the FRBM Act has weakened the state legislature as an institution and caused erosion of transparency and accountability.

In their Swetha Patram (white paper), the Congress hinted at how the BRS’ amendment to the FRBM Act of 2005 played a significant role in incurring debt. The Act allowed among other things to allow for the fiscal deficit limit for 2020-21 to be increased from 3% of the GSDP to 5% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), the sum of all value, in monetary terms, added by industries within a state.

It also allowed for annual incremental guarantees to be increased from 90% to 200% of the total revenue receipts of the previous year. In other words, the BRS-led state government could borrow significantly more money than they could have earlier. The decision by the BRS to amend the Act itself did not see any public scrutiny. However, economists TNM spoke to and a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General have shed light on the pitfalls of flouting FRBM norms and how transparency went for a toss after the amendment.

How transparency took a hit

“The FRBM norms aim to institute certain principles for management of public finances. The adequate disclosures are necessary for various institutions in the entire process. For instance, the central government gives permission for borrowings by states, which may be subject to certain criteria about debts and deficits. Lack of transparency may lead to authorisation for a higher than the permissible ceiling,” says Saket Surya, Deputy Head of Research at PRS Legislative Research.