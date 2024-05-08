Was Savukku Shankar assaulted by cops in jail? Madras HC asks for health report

The Madras High Court has directed the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to submit a report on the health condition of Tamil YouTuber Savukku Shankar. His lawyer on May 6, filed a petition at the Madras High court alleging that he was assaulted in jail . A habeas corpus petition was filed at the court by Shankar’s mother, which was mentioned before Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and R Kalaimathi on Wednesday, May 8, when they sought the report. The DLSA had sent three lawyers and an orthopaedician to meet Shankar and assess his health condition on May 7.

Savukku Shankar has been booked in five different cases so far, including one for making derogatory remarks about women police officers. In an interview, he alleged that women police officers were giving sexual favours to a senior police officer for securing promotion. On May 4, he was arrested in Theni by the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police. On May 6, he was booked by the Salem police for making obscene remarks about women police personnel. On May 8, he was booked in three more cases by the Chennai police.

On May 8, Shankar’s 68-year-old mother A Kamala filed a habeas corpus petition at the HC seeking a judicial inquiry into the alleged assault on him in the jail and to allow getting treatment in a private hospital.