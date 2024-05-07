Another FIR against Savukku Shankar, this time in Salem over 'obscene remarks'

YouTuber Savukku Shankar, on Monday, May 6, has been booked by the Salem police for making obscene remarks about women police personnel. This is the second case filed against him in connection with the issue. He was earlier booked and arrested by the Coimbatore Cyber ​​Crime Police.

According to the police, Savukku has been booked under sections 294(B) (obscene acts and songs), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW) act and section 67 of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

On May 4, he was arrested in Theni and was taken to a Coimbatore court. On the way to the court he reportedly met with an accident and was later imprisoned at the Coimbatore Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Savukku’s lawyer Gopalakrishnan alleged that he was assaulted inside the Prison, in which Savukku Shankar’s right hand suffered a fracture. According to Gopalakrishnan, Shankar's right hand was broken after an assault on the night of May 4, after he was placed in judicial custody, and he did not get adequate treatment.