Chennai police register two more FIRs against arrested YouTuber Savukku Shankar

Two more First Information Reports ( FIR) have been registered against controversial YouTuber Savukku Shankar on Monday, May 7. One of the FIRs was registered based on a complaint filed by a woman editor of a private media house at the Greater Chennai Police Cyber Crime Police Station. The complaint was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like Sections 294(b) (recites obscene words in public), 354 D (stalking), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 509 IPC (insult to the modesty of a woman) and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act) (whoever commits or participates or abets harassment of women).

Another FIR was registered based on a complaint from Veeralakshmi, the founder and leader of the Tamilar Munnetra Padai. The complaint was filed against Savukku Shankar and Felix Gerald, who manages the YouTube channel Redpix which has featured the former several times. The duo were booked under Sections 294(b), 506 (i) of the IPC. A press release mentioned that investigation is being undertaken in both the cases.

On Monday, Shankar was booked by the Salem police for making obscene remarks about women police personnel. He was earlier booked and arrested by the Coimbatore Cyber Crime Police. On May 4, he was arrested in Theni and taken to a Coimbatore Court. At present, he is detained in Coimbatore Central Jail.

Meanwhile, Shankar’s lawyer Gopalakrishnan alleged that his client was assaulted in the prison causing a fracture in his right hand. Gopalakrishnan has filed a petition claiming that Shankar’s life is in danger in the prison.