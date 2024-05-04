Savukku Shankar arrested, accused of using derogatory language against women cops

Tamil Youtuber Savukku Shankar was arrested on Saturday, May 4 in Theni by the Coimbatore Cyber ​​Crime Police. The police have accused Savukku of making defamatory comments against women police personnel. While he was being taken to Coimbatore, the police vehicle met with an accident near Dharmapuri district. According to reports, police personnel and Savukku sustained minor injuries.

In an interview, Savukku alleged that women police officers were giving sexual favours to a senior police officer for getting promoted. He said, “Does a female sub inspector fall in love with an IG because of his looks? Everywhere he (a higher ranked male officer) goes, subordinate officers who are women fall in love with him, is it because of his looks? It's because if they adjust with him they can get a good posting, that's why.”

According to initial reports, a case has been filed against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294(b) (Obscene acts and songs), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and under section 353 IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty). He has also been booked under section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (prohibition of Eve-Teasing) and section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (2000) (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.)