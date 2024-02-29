University of Madras teaching staff announce indefinite strike from March 1

The Teachers and Staff Welfare Association of the University of Madras (UoM) on February 29, Thursday, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from March 1, alleging government failure in addressing the financial crisis faced by the institution. The teaching faculties and staff of the UoM said the strike will continue till the government takes appropriate measures to address the financial issues of the varsity.

The strike was announced a week after the association members staged a sit-in hunger strike on February 23 urging the government to take over the institution's financial affairs and to provide salary, pension, and other employee benefits to the staff and teaching faculties.