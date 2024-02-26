Files stuck, doctoral degrees not awarded: How absence of VC has hit Madras University

Administration is derailed

According to one of the department heads in the UoM, staff members are spending their own money to meet the everyday needs of the department which include purchase of stationery items to the conduct of seminars and meet-ups for students. “The Vice-Chancellor is the one who is authorised to approve the advisory committee which is constituted to look after the annual budget of the departments. As there is no VC, there is no advisory committee to discuss the needs and wants of the department and to get the annual budget from the administration,” the HOD, who wanted to maintain anonymity, said. According to him, the department had sent the files to the administration to constitute the advisory committee but it is still pending before the four-member convener committee.

The four-member committee was formed in August 2023. A special syndicate appointed Higher Education Secretary A Karthik as the chairperson of the convener committee to administer the varsity until the next VC is appointed. The other members of the committee are K Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner, Directorate of Technical Education, E Murugan, HOD of the Physical Chemistry department, and Professor Sarit Kumar Das from IIT Madras. They are appointed to look after the VC's duties. The decision to have the panel was made in August last year, just before the term of last VC S Gowri ended.

However, the committee members' primary roles are different and two of them are IAS officers. “Due to this, the approval for many files got delayed which eventually derailed the everyday function of the University,” the HOD said. The advisory committee is supposed to give the proposal for the annual budget before the academic year starts but it’s really unfortunate that this academic year is about to be completed.