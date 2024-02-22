University of Madras staff go on hunger strike over frozen FDs, urge TN govt to intervene

Association members stated that it would be very difficult to run the institution in this condition and wondered whether they could pay the monthly salary to teachers, staff, and other employees. They urged the state government to intervene as the matter impacts not just the staff, but also over 4000 students and research scholars. They also said that the pension money due to retired staff remains unpaid, along with last month's electricity bill and the remuneration of the professors who evaluated exam papers.

During a press meeting, Association members claimed that the institution is exempt from income tax as it is a government institution. “We have evidence to prove that returns are filed regularly and it would be submitted to the IT department by the auditor”, they said.

Speaking to TNM, Maya Kannan, General Secretary of SC/ST Employees Welfare Association said that the University has not committed any income tax evasion. “The IT department should have given a space to discuss with stakeholders before making such a drastic decision all of a sudden,” he said. When asked whether they had brought the matter before Governor RN Ravi, the defacto chancellor of government-run universities, the Association members responded that they wanted to bring this matter before the state government first.