No Vice Chancellor for Madras University: Temporary teachers suffer

One of the committee members told TNM that they are aware of the shortcomings in the salary-related issue. “The delay happened in only one month and the issue was brought to the notice of committee members. We had a discussion regarding the same on Wednesday and would like to rectify the issue within this weekend,” they said.

Speaking to TNM, Professor Kathiravan, secretary of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Faculty Association of UoM said, "Governor Ravi wants the UGC nominee to be in the panel. But the state government had already issued a Government Order on September 13, saying the panel shall have only three members. The demand from the Governor has led to the delay in the formation of the search panel, which is in turn delaying the appointment of VC."

It is not just salary payment, but also other administrative requirements that are delayed due to this. Even while making minor administrative decisions, the Registrar cannot act alone, but needs the approval of the convener committee. “The convener committee has two IAS officers and they are not designated to look after this alone, they have so many things to look after. Having no VC is the sole reason behind these issues,” Kathiravan alleged.