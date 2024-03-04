Two schools in Tamil Nadu get hoax bomb threats, inquiry on

The PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and another private school in Kanchipuram have received hoax bomb threats. According to reports, PSBB received the threat through an email on March 3 night and the private school in Kanchipuram was threatened through a phone call on the morning of March 4. Bomb squads deployed in both the schools did not find any explosives. It may be noted that Class 11 exams are set to begin in Tamil Nadu.

On February 8, several schools in Chennai received bomb threats. Bomb Detection and Disposal teams were deployed to search the premises of DAV, Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St Marys' School in Parrys. It was later confirmed that the schools received hoax bomb threats.

Earlier in December, 2023, around 15 schools in Bengaluru had also received similar bomb threats through email. The police then had noted that the threats closely resembled those sent to multiple schools in 2022. While the police traced the code of the program used to send the mails to a minor in Tamil Nadu, they were not able to determine who was responsible for sending it.