Many Chennai schools get bomb threat emails, students sent home

Panic gripped several schools in Chennai as they received a bomb threat in email, on Thursday, January 8. As soon as the threat was received, police swung into action and started inspecting the school premises for bombs and evacuating the children.

BDDS teams are checking these schools - DAV, Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St Marys' School in Parrys.

In a tweet, Greater Chennai Police said, "Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails."

The police also requested people not to panic.